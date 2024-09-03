Statesman Vs Salesman: Jagan vs Chandrababu - This is the Difference!

Andhra Pradesh floods 2024: YS Jagan vs Chandrababu Naidu: Incessant rains have wreaked havoc in Vijayawada, NTR and Krishna districts. According to the Hyderabad Meteorological Centre, Krishna district received an unprecedented 27 cm of rainfall which has led to widespread flooding in the region. People in heavy rains-battered Vijayawada are also severely affected as water has entered their houses.

When the YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy visited the flood-hit areas like Singhnagar of the city, the flood-affected people poured out their problems. The YSRCP leader patiently interacted with the people and patiently heard their problems. Nearly 2 lakh people have been forced to take shelter on the terraces of their houses.

Later, speaking to the mediapersons, YS Jagan claimed that the Chandrababu Naidu-led government has failed to provide relief and rehabilitation to the flood-affected people. He said the administration has not set up any shelter camp to provide relief to the city residents.

Meanwhile, the chief minister Chandrababu Naidu was also seen wading through the flood waters in several areas like Budameru, Singhnagar and Nandamuri Nagar for media publicity. He was surrounded by a large team of officials which would effectively paralyse the relief operations.

Commonly, chief ministers are seen sitting in their office and continuously monitoring the flood situation and directing the official machinery to provide relief to the flood-affected people. The CMs don’t look for publicity opportunities during a crisis. Naidu was seen doing similar publicity stunts when Visakhapatnam was hit by cyclone Hudhud in October 2014. Despite the availability of government guest houses in Visakhapatnam, Naidu had spent his nights in a well-equipped luxurious bus while claiming to provide relief to the flood-affected residents.

Odisha state also faced the fury of cyclone Hudhud, however, the then chief minister Naveen Patnaik monitored the flood situation while sitting in his office. He directed the disaster response officials to cut down the trees and clear the roads to ensure the flow of vehicular traffic and restore electricity.

Patnaik administration supplied basic groceries like rice, tur dal, tamarind, salt, kerosene, sugar, milk cans and 100 candles to every household. Odisha chief minister’s comprehensive relief operation was praised by both national and international media including the New York Times. It was pretty clear that Naidu wanted to hog the limelight while Patnaik was concerned about the plight of the flood-affected people.



Not long ago, the former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also proved his leadership skills when the state was affected by the floods. The chief minister sent competent senior Collectors and teams of volunteers and Gram Sachivalaya staff to the flood-hit areas to provide immediate relief to the affected people and shift them to temporary shelter camps. The YSRCP government also distributed Rs. 1000-2000 cash among the affected people so they don’t face any difficulty due to lack of cash in hand.

