Telangana DPH Issues Seasonal Flu Advisory as Temperatures Dip

The Telangana Director of Public Health (DPH) has issued a health advisory urging citizens to take preventive measures against seasonal flu as temperatures continue to fall across the state. Health officials warned that colder weather can accelerate the spread of acute respiratory infections, including influenza, which is highly contagious.

According to the advisory issued by Dr B. Ravinder Nayak, Director of Public Health, low temperatures create favourable conditions for the transmission of seasonal flu. The illness is marked by symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat, body aches, and fatigue, and spreads easily through droplets released when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

Health authorities said most people infected with seasonal flu recover on their own within a week by taking adequate rest and fluids. However, vulnerable groups — including pregnant women, children below five years, senior citizens above 65 years, and individuals with chronic health conditions — are at a higher risk of developing severe illness. Those experiencing flu-like symptoms are advised to seek medical attention at nearby healthcare facilities without delay.

The DPH has also outlined a set of precautionary measures to reduce the risk of infection: