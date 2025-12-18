Hyderabad Police Register Case Against Mall, Organisers After Nidhhi Agerwal Mobbing

The Hyderabad Police have booked the management of a city mall and the organisers of a promotional event after actress Nidhhi Agerwal was allegedly mobbed during a song launch from Prabhas’ upcoming film The Raja Saab.

According to KPHB police, the organisers went ahead with the event on Wednesday night without obtaining mandatory permission. The venue drew a massive crowd of fans eager to catch a glimpse of the actress during the promotional activity.

The situation spiraled out of control as Nidhhi attempted to exit the premises. Fans surrounded her, jostling to take pictures and videos. Social media clips from the scene show the actress appearing visibly distressed while trying to move through the crowd.

Security personnel eventually intervened and escorted her safely to her vehicle.

An officer from KPHB police station confirmed that a case has been filed for conducting the programme without prior approval and failing to ensure adequate crowd control measures. The investigation is underway.