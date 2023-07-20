Telangana Declares Holidays For Schools Due To Rains

Jul 20, 2023, 08:15 IST
schools-closed-for-two days-in-telangana - Sakshi Post

All government and private schools will remain closed for two days in Telangana due to heavy rains.

The educational minister Sabitha Reddy tweeted, “Keeping in view the heavy rainfall in the state under the instructions of honourable CM KCR garu, the government has decided to declare holidays for two days for all education institutions in the state. That is Thursday and Frida”. Take a look at the tweet:

The city is expected to receive heavy rainfall in the next two days.

Telangana Weather Update

TSDPS has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall for districts like Nirmal, Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Medak, Sangareddy, Rajanna Sircilla, Jagtial, Peddapalli, Mancherial, Adilabad, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Hanumakonda, Warangal, and Mulugu. 


Read More:

Tags: 
schools closed in hyderabad
Hyderabad rains
school holidays
rains
Advertisement
Back to Top