Telangana Declares Holidays For Schools Due To Rains

All government and private schools will remain closed for two days in Telangana due to heavy rains.

The educational minister Sabitha Reddy tweeted, “Keeping in view the heavy rainfall in the state under the instructions of honourable CM KCR garu, the government has decided to declare holidays for two days for all education institutions in the state. That is Thursday and Frida”. Take a look at the tweet:

The city is expected to receive heavy rainfall in the next two days.

Keeping in view of the heavy rainfall in the state and under the instructions of the Honourable CM, KCR garu, the Govt has decided to declare holidays for two days to all education institutions in the state. That is Thursday and Friday. — SabithaReddy (@SabithaindraTRS) July 20, 2023

Telangana Weather Update

TSDPS has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall for districts like Nirmal, Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Medak, Sangareddy, Rajanna Sircilla, Jagtial, Peddapalli, Mancherial, Adilabad, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Hanumakonda, Warangal, and Mulugu.