Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Urges RTC Employees to Reconsider Strike Plans, Vows Support

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has appealed to Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) employees to refrain from going on strike, emphasizing that the State’s financial recovery is still fragile.

The RTC workers’ union has announced a statewide strike from May 7, citing the government’s failure to fulfil longstanding demands, including Completion of the long-pending merger of RTC with the State government, Assurance of employee welfare and protection of workers' rights, Fulfillment of earlier government promises, Investment in electric buses and opposition to any move toward privatization

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy noted that TSRTC is currently on a path to profitability and urged employees to work toward safeguarding the institution. He blamed the previous BRS government for a decade of financial mismanagement, stating it had "exploited the State" and left it in poor shape.

Revanth encouraged employees to engage in dialogue with the concerned Minister instead of resorting to action.

“We will put RTC’s income into your hands so you can suggest to the government how it should be spent,” he said.

He cautioned that a strike at this time would only worsen the situation for a State that is just beginning to see economic improvement.

In a pointed remark aimed at political opponents, the Chief Minister warned workers not to fall into the “trap of those who did nothing for Telangana in the last 10 years,” adding: “Trust me, we will stand by you.”