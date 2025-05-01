In Raid 2, Ajay Devgn returns as honest income tax officer Amay Patnaik, but this time, the character feels lost. Rather than seeing Patnaik, we mostly get Devgn playing a version of his usual intense, brooding self—more like his Singham or Drishyam personas than a fresh, distinct character.

Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, who also helmed the first Raid, the film aims to recreate the magic of an honest officer taking on a corrupt system. Riteish Deshmukh steps in as Dadabhai, a hugely popular politician in a fictional state called Bhoj. Patnaik’s entry into Dadabhai’s territory sets the stage for a power struggle—but the film never delivers the tense, intelligent clash it promises.

The story opens with Patnaik’s team arriving at the mansion of a shady politician, played by Govind Namdev. The tone is theatrical, with Devgn walking in slow motion, wearing sunglasses even at night, and commanding fear with his silence. While these moments look dramatic, they often make the system and side characters seem absurd instead of adding tension.

Soon, Patnaik is accused of bribery and is transferred—again—for the 74th time. Dadabhai is portrayed as a morally hollow leader who performs public rituals, like washing his mother’s feet, to maintain a saintly image while hiding corruption. The rest of the movie plays out as a cat-and-mouse chase between these two figures, but with few surprises.

The film is bogged down by unnecessary songs, including an out-of-place dance number by Tamannaah Bhatia, and side plots that add little value. Even Vaani Kapoor’s role as Patnaik’s wife feels counterproductive. The film tries to make Patnaik look like a family man, but these scenes serve no real purpose in the story. It’s as if the filmmakers added glamour and romance out of insecurity, unsure if the core narrative could hold attention.

While the character development is thin and the pacing uneven, the dialogues offer brief moments of relief. Lines like “Maine kab kaha main Pandav hoon, main toh puri ki puri Mahabharat hoon” (“When did I say I was a Pandav? I am the entire Mahabharata”) or “Sarkaar koi bhi chalaye, department toh aapke aur mere jaise log chalate hain” (“Governments may change, but it’s people like us who keep the departments running”) bring a spark of energy. These punchlines stand out, lifting an otherwise dull script.

Riteish Deshmukh is convincing in parts, but his character isn’t written with enough menace. Dadabhai is too polished and lacks the raw danger needed for a strong antagonist. Instead of a worthy opponent, he ends up looking weak in front of Patnaik—clearly not the intention.

The climax offers some closure and a bit of entertainment, but it’s not enough to redeem the film. Considering Devgn’s track record in intense dramas, Raid 2 feels like a half-baked attempt to extend the franchise. It needed more time to develop, more depth in writing, and less reliance on stardom. What we get is a bland dish, served too early and lacking any real flavour.