Telangana Bandh Holiday Tomorrow, Oct 18: Know How It Impacts Schools, Colleges, and Public Life

Hyderabad: Telangana is set to witness a major shutdown on October 18, as several Backward Class (BC) associations have intensified their campaign demanding 42% reservations for BCs in the state. The agitation gained fresh momentum after the ruling Congress party announced its complete support for the bandh.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Mahesh Kumar Goud reaffirmed that the party would not compromise on the reservation issue, stressing that Congress has always stood for the empowerment and welfare of BC communities.

The call for bandh has also received backing from the BRS, BJP, CPI, and even Maoist-aligned groups, giving the movement a rare sense of unity across the political spectrum. With such widespread support, the bandh is expected to have a statewide impact across Telangana.

Why the Bandh Has Been Called

The BC Joint Action Committee (BC JAC), headed by R. Krishnaiah, is leading the protest. According to Krishnaiah, the bandh is not just for one group but represents the collective voice of all BC communities seeking fair representation in education, employment, and governance. He urged BCs across Telangana to participate actively, saying, “This movement is for every backward class family — it must stay united and focused.”

The demand for 42% reservation has been a long-standing one, and BC leaders argue that it reflects the true demographic and social composition of the state.

What’s Likely to Be Affected

The Telangana bandh is expected to bring normal life to a halt on Friday, with significant disruptions across key sectors:

Schools and Colleges: Both private and government educational institutions are likely to remain closed.

Both private and government educational institutions are likely to remain closed. Public Transport: RTC bus services and other transport operations may run partially or stop completely in several districts.

RTC bus services and other transport operations may run partially or stop completely in several districts. Shops and Offices: Many business establishments, markets, and private offices are expected to shut down voluntarily.

Many business establishments, markets, and private offices are expected to shut down voluntarily. Government Departments: Apart from essential services, most departments are likely to see reduced attendance.

A Defining Moment in Telangana Politics

Observers view the BC reservation agitation as a crucial moment in Telangana’s socio-political history. With both ruling and opposition parties standing together, the movement reflects growing pressure on the government to take a decisive stand on social justice and proportional representation.

As Telangana braces for Friday’s shutdown, all eyes are on how the state government responds to this massive show of unity and demand for 42% BC reservations, a demand that could reshape the political narrative in the coming months.