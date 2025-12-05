Telangana 2026 Holiday List: Public and Optional Holidays

The Telangana State Government has released an official holiday calendar for the year 2026. In all, 24 public holidays have been announced. However, four important festivals — Maha Shivaratri, Babu Jagjivan Ram Jayanti, Durga Ashtami and Deepavali — fall on Sundays. As a result, government employees will receive only 20 effective holidays per year.

This time, most of the holidays are on a Friday. This provides the employees with an opportunity to enjoy long weekends by availing leave on the intervening Saturday for a continuous three-day break in a row.

Along with the list of general holidays, the Government has also published 21 optional holidays. An employee can avail a maximum of five optional holidays with prior permission from their higher officials. In this list, Eid Al Ghadar and Mahalaya Amavasya fall on Sundays.

Under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1981, a total of 21 general holidays have been declared for banks and commercial organisations.

The Government also added that dates of some Islamic festivals like Ramadan, Bakrid, Muharram and Eid Milad-un-Nabi are subject to change depending on moon sighting. Also, the dates of some Hindu festivals may change. Any updates in this regard will be communicated through media before the holidays.

With this announcement, people in Telangana can begin their preparations and fix dates for festivals, vacations, and parties for the year 2026.

Also read: Karnataka 2026 Holidays List: Full List of General and Restricted Holidays Announced