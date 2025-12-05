December 2025 Bank Holidays: RBI Releases State-Wise List

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the official list of bank holidays for December 2025, giving customers a clear snapshot of the days when physical banking services will remain unavailable. With December being one of the busiest months for festivals, travel, and year-end financial tasks, customers are advised to plan their banking activities in advance—especially due to multiple state-specific holidays.

Banks across the country will remain closed on all Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays, as per the standard schedule. In addition to these weekly closures, several regional holidays have been declared based on local celebrations and cultural observances. Since these holidays differ from state to state, customers should verify their region’s holiday list before scheduling in-branch visits.

December will witness a variety of state-level observances such as State Inauguration Day, Indigenous Faith Day, the Feast of St. Francis Xavier, Goa Liberation Day, and the Losoong and Namsoong festivals in the northeastern states. Christmas (December 25) is the only nationwide bank holiday, when all banks across India will remain closed.

Digital banking—including UPI, net banking, and ATM services—will remain functional throughout the month. However, services that require branch-level processing may experience delays. Customers are encouraged to complete essential tasks like cheque deposits, KYC updates, loan processing, and account-related work ahead of time to avoid last-minute issues.

Below is the state-wise and date-wise list of bank holidays in December 2025:

December 2025 Bank Holiday List