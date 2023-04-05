SSC Telugu Answer Sheet Bundle Goes Missing From Utnoor

ADILABAD: Due to the negligence of the postal staff, a bundle of answer sheets of students who had written the SSC examination on Monday, went missing from an auto in Utnoor, Adilabad district on Monday.

As per reports after the completion of the first language exam (Telugu) on Monday, the answer sheets were submitted by the superintendents of the examination centre and department officials to the Utnoor post office which was to be sent to Warangal by bus.

The bundles were taken in an auto from the post office to the Bus stand and as per rules the MTS staff and ED packers must accompany the auto, instead, they went on their two-wheelers.

After reaching the bus stand, one of the 11 bundles of answer sheets went missing. Later the Postmaster filed a complaint, and the Utnoor police lodged a case on Monday evening and started searching for the answer sheet bundle, however, they could not trace the bundle.

Upon the orders of Collector Rahul Raj on Tuesday, the police and education officials launched an investigation to trace the missing answer sheets following a complaint from the postal department.

DEO Praneetha and Additional Collector Rizwan Basha Sheikh went to Utnoor and could not find anyone at the post office as it was a holiday. They reached the police station to inquire about the complaint details from DSP Nagendar and later went to the MPDO office for further inquiry about the missing bundle.

The police also checked the CCTV cameras which were on the side of the road where the auto went through to see if any bundle had called off the road. The Nizamabad Postal Department Superintendent Umamaheshwar Rao also reached Utnoor and inquired about the missing bundle.

So far the missing bundle is yet to be traced and more than ten students whose answer sheets went missing were seen anxiously waiting for any news related to the missing bundle.

Meanwhile, the postal department suspended MTS Rajitha, an employee at the post office, and also an outsourcing employee named Nagaraju was relieved from his duties for dereliction of duty.