Bollywood Actors And Multi-Starrers Of This Year Are Exciting! 

Bollywood actors like Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, and Saif Ali Khan are popular stars. They are now planning to expand their market beyond Bollywood.

Our Telugu actors also doing the same to gain a pan-Indian appeal with their upcoming movies. Post Covid, most of the films with huge casting are facing rejection at the box office if the content is not novel. Digital rights are getting sold for a fancy price, keeping the producers safe.

Some filmmakers and actors are looking for crossover collaborations with other regional actors. Yes, what you read is right!

Jr NTR to do Hrithik Roshan's War 2

Jr NTR will soon be making his Bollywood debut with Hrithik Roshan's War 2. The spy actioner will be directed by Aryan Mukherji.

Prabhas to take on Saif Ali Khan

Prabhas' upcoming movie Adipurush is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan will be essaying the role of Lankesh in Adipurush. The film is directed by Om Raut and will be released on June 16, 2023.

Ram Charan's cameo in Salman Khan's film



Ram Charan has been quite busy for a long time. He is going to make a guest appearance in Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The RRR star is featured in the song titled Yentamma. The Mega Power Star didn't charge a single penny to do the song because Salman Khan was featured in Chiranjeevi's Godfather without charging a penny.

The cast of three films will create a huge buzz among the audience. The makers are expected to recover collections in less than a week of their release on the back of craze. It appears that makers seem to have changed their working style to attract the audience by ensuring terrific casting.