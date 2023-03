Singareni Employee Gets One Lakh Fee Reimbursement For Daughter's IIT Course

To support bright students, The Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) has launched merit scholarship and fee reimbursement schemes.

So far 27 children who are IIT students and 9 children who are IIM students have benefited from the fee reimbursement scheme. In addition, since 2015, 150 staff children have received merit scholarships. An employee named Srilakshmi enrolled in IIT Madras, received a check for Rs. 1 lakh from General Manager (Coordination) M Suresh on Wednesday as payment for tuition reimbursement.