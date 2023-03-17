Secunderabad: Six Killed in Swapnalok Complex Fire Accident

Six people including four women were killed in the Swapnalok Complex fire accident in Secunderabad. The deceased were identified as Shiva, Prashant, Pramila, Sravani, Vennela and Triveni.The fire has been now brought under control.

A total of 18 people were rescued from the fire accident. Around 13 fire department vehicles including hydraulic cranes and fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The police said that some people have been rescued and that they do not have any details of how many are missing. The fire began at 6:30 pm on the seventh floor of the 10-floor building.

The public immediately alerted the police and soon fire engines arrived at the spot. A group of people staying on the building’s terrace were rescued by officials.

Around 13 fire engines rushed to the spot and started attempts to douse the fire.

