Saraswati Pushkaralu 2025: Lakhs of Devotees Gather at Kaleshwaram on Final Day

Saraswati Pushkaralu, the sacred 12-day river festival held at Kaleshwaram in Telangana’s Jayashankar Bhupalpally district, concludes today, Monday. On the last day of the festival, lakhs of devotees are gathering at Triveni Sangam, where the Godavari, Pranahita, and Saraswati rivers meet, to take holy baths and offer prayers.

Devotees began arriving in large numbers from early morning. They are performing Pushkara pujas, lighting lamps, offering turmeric, saffron, and clothes to Mother Gangamma, and remembering their ancestors. Many are visiting temples like Sri Kaleshwara Muktishwara, Sri Subhananda Devi, and Saraswati Mata to seek blessings.

To mark the end of the festival, special concluding rituals are planned. The Navratnamala Aarti will take place at 7:45 PM, preceded by a Veda Swasti program at 6 PM, followed by a message from Brahmashri Naga Phani Sharma and speeches from ministers. A spectacular drone show is scheduled from 7:46 PM to 7:54 PM.

At the VIP Ghat, cultural and spiritual programs are being held as part of the closing ceremony. Officials have made extensive arrangements to manage the huge crowd expected on this final day. On Sunday alone, more than 3.5 lakh devotees took part in the holy dip, and today's turnout is expected to be even larger.

Adding significance to the event, Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, along with his wife, took a holy dip and reviewed the arrangements. He appreciated the efforts of government officials and volunteers for organizing the Pushkaralu as a meaningful and spiritual 12-day celebration.

Despite challenges such as extreme heat in the early days and rain in the later part of the festival, devotees from Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, and other states continued to participate in huge numbers, with over one lakh people visiting daily.

As the Saraswati Pushkaralu concludes, the spiritual atmosphere at Kaleshwara Kshetram remains vibrant and deeply devotional.