Revanth Reddy, Uttam Kumar Have Become Chandrababu’s Slaves: Harish Rao

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy have become "slaves of Chandrababu Naidu," alleged BRS leader Harish Rao during a press conference on Friday (June 6).

The former minister strongly criticized the Telangana government for what he described as a failure to utilize water resources efficiently and for allowing water to flow unchecked into Andhra Pradesh.

“Revanth Reddy is paying his guru dakshina to Chandrababu Naidu. Uttam Kumar and his wife recently met Chandrababu at his residence in Vijayawada and ate bajjis (fritters). Since then, even he hasn’t spoken a word against Chandrababu in connection to the water-sharing between the two States,” Harish Rao quipped.

Rao claimed that, for the first time in Telangana’s history, the Congress government has used minimal water from the Krishna River. He accused Revanth Reddy of "sacrificing all the water" to Andhra Pradesh.

The BRS leader blamed the Chief Minister for the crop failures in Khammam, Nalgonda, and Mahabubnagar, and slammed the Congress government for declaring a crop holiday in these districts.

He also pointed out that 65 TMC (thousand million cubic feet) of water allocated to Telangana remained unused.

“This foolish government has failed even to properly utilize the available water,” he remarked.

Harish Rao explained that failing to use 65 TMC of water means around 6.5 lakh acres of agricultural land have gone without irrigation.

“Instead of using the allocated water, weren’t you the one who let it flow into Andhra?” he questioned Uttam Kumar.

Demanding an explanation from the Irrigation Minister, Harish Rao accused him of mismanaging Telangana’s water resources, worsening the plight of farmers in the state.