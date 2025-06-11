Real Estate: What Is Loading Factor? Carpet Area vs Super Built-up Area - Know Full Details Here

The real estate market in Hyderabad is undergoing a significant shift, with buyers receiving less usable space for the price they pay. A new report by real estate consultancy ANAROCK highlights that the average carpet area in Hyderabad’s new apartments has dropped, while the loading factor — the portion of space used for common areas — has gone up in the first quarter of 2025.

As per the report, Hyderabad’s loading factor has reached 38%, meaning homebuyers are getting only 62% of the total area they pay for as livable, usable space. The remaining 38% includes shared spaces like staircases, lobbies, elevators, clubhouses, and terraces.

The rise in loading factors is being seen not just in Hyderabad but across major Indian cities. This trend is largely due to growing demand for modern amenities within residential projects. Developers are offering features like gyms, pools, and large common areas, which increase the super-built-up area but don’t benefit buyers in terms of actual living space.

What is the Loading Factor?

In simple terms, the loading factor is the difference between the super-built-up area (total area including common areas) and the carpet area (actual usable area within the apartment).

It is calculated using the formula:

Loading Percent (%) = (Super Built-up Area – Carpet Area) ÷ Carpet Area × 100

Although the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) requires developers to mention the carpet area in official agreements, there are currently no legal limits on how high the loading percentage can be. This lack of regulation often leaves homebuyers paying more for less.

Hyderabad Mirrors a National Trend

The ANAROCK report also reveals that the average loading factor across India’s top seven cities has risen to 40% in Q1 2025. Bengaluru saw the biggest increase, jumping from 30% in 2019 to 41% in early 2025. Other cities like Mumbai (MMR), NCR, Pune, and Kolkata also reported rising loading factors.

Here’s a breakdown of the loading factor growth over the years:

Hyderabad: 30% in 2019 → 33% in 2022 → 38% in Q1 2025

Bengaluru: 30% → 35% → 41%

Mumbai (MMR): 33% → 39% → 43%

NCR: 31% → 37% → 41%

Pune: 32% → 36% → 40%

Chennai: 30% → 32% → 36%

Kolkata: 30% → 35% → 39%

Despite growing awareness, most homebuyers — especially outside Maharashtra — are still unaware of how much of their investment goes toward actual usable space versus shared amenities. Experts suggest buyers should carefully review the carpet area before making a purchase decision.