No TDP Rallies Allowed in Telangana, Says KTR 

Hyderabad: As the party chief Chandrababu Naidu is lodged in Rajahmundry Central Prison after he was arrested in connection with the skill development scam case, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) workers are leaving no stone unturned to gain the sympathy of people within the state and also in the neighboring state Telangana.

A section of IT employees from Hyderabad, who are affiliated with the TDP, decided to hold a rally to show solidarity with the arrest of Chandrababu Naidu, however, the Telangana police refused permission. It is learnt the TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh sought permission from the Telangana government to enable the TDP workers to hold rallies in the state.

A visibly upset Telangana minister KTR wondered about the need for holding rallies in Hyderabad. Talking to reporters at Telangana Bhavan here on Tuesday, the minister said Lokesh called him over phone and enquired why permission was not granted to the TDP workers for holding rallies in their state.

“Nara Lokesh had called me to ask why the Telangana government did not allow the TDP cadre to hold rallies (in support of Chandrababu Naidu) in Hyderabad. I told him this is an issue between two political parties of Andhra Pradesh and we cannot let it create disturbance in the Hyderabad IT corridor,” KTR told reporters.

He said Chandrababu Naidu’s arrest has nothing to do with Telangana and the local IT employees should not resort to any dharnas or stage protests in favour or against it. The Telangana government’s priority is law and order and we do not want others to bring their politics in the state, he added.

