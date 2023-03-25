Nizam- era Silver Coins Found in Karimnagar

The Nizam era coins were found in Thimmapur mandal of Karimnagar district on Friday.

MGNREGA workers were in for a surprise during work when they found ancient silver coins in two pots. The workers shared the coins equally.

On the next day, the officials visited the village after receiving information and conducted an inquiry.

The labourers were asked to return the coins to the government. The officials examined the coins and found that the coins were in circulation from 1869 to 1911.

