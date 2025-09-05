Khairatabad Ganesh Immersion at Hussain Sagar: GHMC Announces Guidelines

Elaborate arrangements have been made for the immersion of the Khairatabad Maha Ganapati on September 6. The 69-ft-tall idol will be immersed in Hussain Sagar at crane point number 4, according to reports.

This year, Ganesh Visarjan will take place at 20 major lakes and 72 artificial ponds to ease traffic congestion and reduce the burden on natural water bodies. A total of 134 static cranes and 259 mobile cranes have been deployed at key immersion points, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) confirmed.

The civic body said that comprehensive measures are in place to ensure the safe, smooth, and eco-friendly immersion of idols on September 6. GHMC, in coordination with Police, Revenue, Electricity, HMDA, Water Board, Traffic Police, R&B, HYDRAA, Medical & Health, Tourism, and Information departments, will remain on high alert round-the-clock until the completion of the process.

Civic chief RV Karnan appealed to devotees and organizers to transport idols to immersion points on time and avoid littering on roads. He also urged citizens not to use color paper bits during the procession, as they are difficult to clear.

Earlier on Friday (September 5), Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy performed a pooja at the Khairatabad Ganesh. He hailed the 71-year-old festival and praised the organizers for setting a benchmark for Ganesh Utsav celebrations nationwide.

The Chief Minister also highlighted that Telangana is the only State providing free power to Ganesh pandals. He noted that nearly 1,40,000 Ganesh idols were installed across Hyderabad this year, with arrangements made at Tank Bund and other immersion points.