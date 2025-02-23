Kazakhstan Reappoints Dr Nawab Mir Nasir Ali Khan as Honorary Consul General in Hyderabad

In a welcome development, Dr. Nawab Mir Nasir Ali Khan has been reappoinnted as the Republic of Kazakhstan's Honorary Consul General in Hyderabad for the states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Thus the move acknowledges Dr. Ali Khan's significant contributions to strengthening bilateral ties between Kazakhstan and India.

In an official statement, Dr. Ali Khan expressed his gratitude to Kazakhstan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ambassador Nurlan Zhalgasbayev for their continued trust and support.

Kazakhstan acknowledged Dr. Ali Khan’s leadership in fostering cooperation across various sectors, including trade, investment, education, tourism, and cultural exchange. His efforts have played a pivotal role in enhancing collaboration and driving economic growth between the two nations.