BSF launches ‘Bordermen Marathon 2025’ in Amritsar

New Delhi, Feb 23 (IANS) The Border Security Force (BSF) launched the ‘Bordermen Marathon 2025’ in Punjab's Amritsar, a significant event aimed at promoting the ‘Fit India Movement’ and ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan’.

The marathon, with the theme "Hand In Hand With Border Population", is not just a sports event, but an important initiative to empower the youth in border areas and contribute to building a healthier India.

The event was graced by the Director General of BSF, Daljeet Singh Choudhary, who was the chief guest.

Addressing the gathering, he emphasised that this marathon would not only encourage the youth to stay fit but also raise awareness about their health.

"This is a major initiative by BSF to motivate the youth of the country to stay healthy, and we are here to make that vision a reality," said Choudhary.

"Bordermen Marathon 2025 is not just a race, but a celebration of fitness, sportsmanship, and patriotism. It strengthens the goals of the ‘Fit India Movement’ and ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan’ and demonstrates BSF’s commitment to channelling the energy of the youth in a positive and constructive direction," he added.

This annual marathon, which began in 2022, is held under the auspices of the Athletics Federation of India and has grown in grandeur and popularity each year. This year, the event is expected to be even bigger, with more than 5,200 athletes, including international professional athletes, participating. The growing participation of youth from Punjab's six border districts further strengthens the marathon's significance and success.

A participating youth said, "BSF’s Bordermen Marathon 2025 is a wonderful initiative. It sends a strong message to the youth that they should stay away from drugs and focus on maintaining good health. Programs like these are exactly what the BSF should continue organising to promote a healthier generation."

The marathon features several categories, including a Full Marathon (42.195 km), a Half Marathon (21.097 km), and a 10 km race. These categories offer a great opportunity for both experienced athletes and amateur runners. In a special effort to encourage women’s participation in sports, BSF has announced free registration for women in all categories this year.

The marathon route, which starts from the iconic Golden Gate in Amritsar, stretches to the historic JCP Attari, providing a scenic backdrop for the participants. Winners in each category will be awarded cash prizes, including Rs 1.5 lakh for the Full Marathon, Rs 75,000 for the Half Marathon, and Rs 40,000 for the 10 km race.

In addition, there is a special category for border youth, where the top three winners will receive high-quality bicycles as prizes.

