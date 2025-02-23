Genelia shares a glimpse of what her early Sunday morning looks like

Mumbai, Feb 23 (IANS) Bollywood actress Genelia Deshmukh’s morning started early on Sunday as she had to take her younger son for football.

Genelia took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a video of herself taking her son for a game of football early in the morning before sunrise.

She wrote: “Sunday morning… not yet dawn break but Barkhya needs to play football and this is only round one. There’s a whole day of football left.”

Genelia and Riteish first met on the sets of their debut film, “Tujhe Meri Kasam.” Their bond grew stronger, and their on-screen chemistry in the film was widely praised. What started as a friendship quickly blossomed into love, and after nine years of dating, they tied the knot on February 3, 2012.

The couple welcomed their first child, a son named Riaan, on 25 November 2014. Their second son, Rahyl, was born on 1 June 2016.

On Saturday, the actress celebrated 11 years of her furry friend Flash, a golden cocker retriever and thanked him for choosing the Bollywood actress as his “aai”.

Genelia took to her Instagram stories on Saturday morning, where she shared a video of her cuddling with flash with the song “Tu Hain Toh Main Hoon” from the film “Sky Force” starring Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya.

“11 years of getting the best morning kisses Eva.. Happy Birthday Flashu Boy-Thank you for choosing me to be your Aai,” she wrote as the caption.

Last week, Genelia shared a glimpse of enjoying her Sunday with the parent squad. She spent her Sunday watching her younger one, Rahyl playing a match with his team.

Genelia will next be a part of "Sitaare Zameen Par" alongside Aamir Khan. Helmed by R. S. Prasanna, the movie is a sequel to the 2007 film "Taare Zameen Par", which focussed on raising awareness about autism and psychiatric disability in children.

