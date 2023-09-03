Jilted Lover Stabs Girlfriend and Her Brother in Hyderabad Shocker

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a jilted lover attacked the girl and her brother with a sharp object at her house in RTC Colony of LB Nagar here on Sunday.

According to the police, assailant Shiva Kumar, a resident of Ramanthapur, came to the girl’s house at around 2.45 pm on Sunday. The accused was in a relationship with Sanghavi and visited her to discuss a marriage proposal which she had rejected earlier.

While talking to Sanghavi, the accused Shiva pulled out a knife and attacked her causing her serious injuries. When Sanghavi’s brother Prithvi alias Chintu saw Shiva attacking his sister, he tried to defend her and in the process sustained grievous injuries.

Hearing screams, the locals gathered in the house and managed to catch him and handed over to the police. Later, both the brother and sister were rushed to a corporate hospital where Prithvi succumbed to the injuries. The police said the condition of Sanghavi is stable, however, she is not in a position to speak.”

The LB Nagar police have registered a case and are investigating it.

