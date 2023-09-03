BRS Leader Thummala Nageswara Rao Set to Join Congress on Sep 6

Hyderabad: BRS senior leader and former minister Thummala Nageswara Rao, who was denied ticket from Palair by party supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao, will soon join the Telangana Congress. As per the party sources, Thummala will formally join the Congress party in the presence of Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi on Wednesday, September 6.

As the news of Thummala joining hands with Congress spread, the party supporters erected flexis across the Khammam city welcoming the former minister in the party fold. Earlier today, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka met Thummala at his residence.

It is a known fact that the TPCC president Revanth Reddy and former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy had invited Thummala into the party after the BRS denied him renomination in the Telangana Assembly elections.

Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and Thummala Nageswara Rao, never talked to each other while they remained in the BRS. However, after leaving the BRS, both the leaders showed affection to each other. As per the strategy, the Congress has managed to woo the senior leaders of BRS for Khammam constituencies as the party hopes to retain its stronghold.

Also Read: Amid I-T Notice to TDP Chief, Here Are 10 Questions for Chandrababu Naidu

