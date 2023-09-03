Dhupguri bypolls: BJP lodges complaint against Abhishek Banerjee for violating poll code

Kolkata, Sep 3 (IANS) The BJP's West Bengal unit on Sunday filed a complaint with the Election Commission, accusing Trinamool Congress’s national General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee of violating the model code of conduct in force for the September 5 Dhupguri assembly seat bypolls.

In a letter to the Chief Election Officer, the BJP has claimed that Banerjee, at an election campaign rally at Dhupguri on Saturday, had made a promise of converting the constituency into a separate sub-division within the next three months.

It also submitted to the CEO's office a video of Banerjee’s speech at the said campaign rally as supporting evidence to their complaint.

In the same letter, the BJP has also complained about their ordinary party workers being heckled by the ruling party activists at Dhupguri over the bypolls with the inspector-on-charge of Dhupguri being silent in the matter.

Till the time, the report was filed there was no reaction from Trinamool Congress in the matter.

The by-elections in Dhupguri had been necessitated by the sudden demise of sitting BJP legislator Bishnu Pada Roy recently.

The seat is set for a three-cornered fight between the Trinamool, Congress-backed CPI-M, and BJP this time.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.