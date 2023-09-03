Chandramukhi 2 Trailer Out

Rajadhi Raja. Raja Gambheera. Raja Maarthanda. Raja Kulathilaka...

Vettaiya Raaja is making his royal entry. 17 years ago, Chandramukhi who had been captivated in a room opened the doors and tried to take revenge on her enemy, Vettaiya Raja but in vain. She is breathing revenge all these years and is coming back again. To know about how, where, and when, makers are asking to wait till 15th September.

'Chandramukhi 2' headlined by Raghava Lawrence as Hero and Bollywood starlet Kangana Ranaut in a titular role, is being made as a big-budgeted flick under the prestigious Lyca Productions banner bankrolled by Subhaskaran helmed by senior director P Vasu. The film is gearing up to release in Telugu and Tamil languages on 15th September for Vinayaka Chavithi. Venkat Upputuri and Venkataratnam Sakhamuri are releasing 'Chandramukhi 2' in Telugu States under their Radhakrishna Entertainments banner. Makers unveiled the film's trailer on Sunday.

Raghava Lawrence impresses with two shades in the trailer. He looks stylish in one of them and another one is Vettaiya Raja's look. Kangana Ranaut lived in the role of Chandramukhi. Star comedian Vadivelu in the role of Basavayya once again comes to impress with his style of comedy. The trailer effectively hints at the horror, thrilling, and comedy elements of the film. Every frame looks rich in the film. Along with the actors' performances, Oscar Winner MM Keeravani's Music, and Background Music, RD Rajasekhar's cinematography seems a major highlight in the film going by the trailer. The 'Chandramukhi 2' trailer has further amped up the expectations of the film. Everyone is eagerly waiting to experience the magic once again created by Director P. Vasu on the silver screen.