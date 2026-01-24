India’s First Fully Automated Parking Complex Opens Tomorrow in Hyderabad

Hyderabad is set to introduce India’s first fully automated, state-of-the-art multi-level parking (MLP) facility on the busy Nampally Road, marking a major step toward easing the city’s persistent parking challenges. The facility is scheduled to open to the public from Sunday following its inauguration on January 25.

The 15-storey structure features three basement levels and seven floors dedicated exclusively to vehicle parking, offering a total of ten parking levels. In addition, five floors—including the ground floor and four upper levels—have been allocated for commercial use to help generate revenue and ensure long-term financial sustainability. The complex can accommodate around 250 cars and between 150 and 200 two-wheelers. It also includes two fully equipped cinema halls and a city-view gallery on the 11th floor, adding to its commercial and entertainment appeal.

The parking system is fully automated and uses advanced technology, making it one of the most sophisticated facilities of its kind globally. The project is being developed under the supervision of Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) through a public-private partnership (PPP) model by Novum. It has been built on 2,000 square yards of HMRL land under a 50-year concession agreement, with private investments exceeding Rs 100 crore. The investment is expected to be recovered through leasing of commercial spaces within the complex.

Parking fees are expected to be set at Rs 30 per hour for cars and Rs 10 per hour for two-wheelers, making it affordable for daily users in the busy city centre.

The MLP incorporates Germany’s ‘Palis’ puzzle parking technology, which automatically classifies vehicles and parks them without the need for pallets or manual handling. The system uses sensors to identify different vehicle types, including SUVs and sedans, and assigns them to appropriate parking slots, ensuring efficient and safe parking operations.

User convenience has been prioritised in the design, with spacious entry and exit terminals, flat turntables for easy access, and platforms that can rotate 360 degrees to align vehicles correctly. The facility is also equipped with advanced safety features such as ventilation systems, smoke and heat detectors, and automated fire-fighting mechanisms including sprinklers.

Upon entry, users receive a QR code-enabled smart card, which grants access to the parking system. Vehicles are placed on a turntable, scanned automatically, and parked by the system. Retrieval is equally seamless, with vehicles returned after payment, eliminating human intervention and reducing waiting times.

The project’s foundation stone was laid in 2018, with an initial completion timeline of one year. However, the project experienced multiple delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, global geopolitical disruptions, and shipping challenges, leading to a significant increase in costs from Rs 50 crore to over Rs 100 crore.

Once operational, the Nampally Road MLP is expected to transform urban parking in Hyderabad and serve as a model for similar infrastructure projects across India.

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