Hyderabad Real Estate Market Sees 14% Growth in Home Registrations

Hyderabad’s residential property market ended 2025 on a positive note, with home registrations showing a noticeable increase in December and a clear shift toward premium housing. According to recent real estate data, the city witnessed strong demand for high-value properties, reflecting changing buyer preferences and growing confidence in the housing market.

In December 2025, home registrations in Hyderabad increased by 14 percent compared to the same month last year. The total value of registered residential properties rose by 23 percent year-on-year to approximately Rs 4,399 crore, highlighting a growing trend toward high-ticket real estate purchases. Around 6,600 residential units were registered during the month, making December one of the busiest months for property registrations in the year.

Annual Registration Trends in 2025

Throughout 2025, Hyderabad recorded more than 75,000 residential property registrations, a slight decline of around 2 percent compared to the previous year. However, the overall transaction value grew by 11 percent to over Rs 52,000 crore, indicating that buyers were opting for more expensive properties despite a marginal drop in volume.

Premium Housing Drives Market Growth

The premium housing category emerged as the biggest contributor to market growth. Properties priced above Rs 1 crore saw a sharp rise in registrations, with this segment accounting for a larger share of total transactions compared to last year. High-end homes contributed nearly half of the total transaction value for the year, underlining the increasing demand for luxury and upscale housing in the city.

Meanwhile, registrations in the affordable and mid-income housing segments declined, suggesting a gradual shift in buyer interest away from budget homes toward premium residential options.

Key Real Estate Hotspots in Hyderabad

Several micro-markets recorded strong high-value property transactions, including Kokapet, Kondapur, Puppalaguda, Nanakramguda, Narsingi, and Gaganpahad. These areas have emerged as preferred locations due to their proximity to IT hubs, infrastructure development, and availability of premium residential projects.

Buyer Preferences: Apartment Sizes and Locations

Most homebuyers continued to prefer mid-sized apartments ranging between 1,000 and 2,000 square feet, which accounted for the majority of registrations in 2025. Larger homes above 2,000 square feet also gained popularity, reflecting growing interest in spacious living with modern amenities.

From a regional perspective, Rangareddy and Medchal–Malkajgiri districts dominated property registrations, together contributing more than 85 percent of the total residential market in Hyderabad.

Outlook for Hyderabad Housing Market

The strong performance of premium housing and rising transaction values indicate that Hyderabad’s real estate market is evolving toward a high-end, demand-driven phase. With ongoing infrastructure projects, expanding IT corridors, and increased investor interest, the city is expected to remain one of India’s key real estate hotspots in the coming years.

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