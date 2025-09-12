Hyderabad Weather Update: Thunderstorms, Heavy Rain Likely in Telangana

Hyderabad and several districts across Telangana are set to witness severe thunderstorms and heavy rainfall under the influence of a changing weather system in the Bay of Bengal.

Severe thunderstorms are forecast for Vikarabad, Mahabubnagar, Wanaparthy, Rangareddy, Nalgonda, Gadwal, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Nizamabad, Adilabad, Asifabad, Nirmal and Jagitial from afternoon until midnight on September 12.

Additionally, scattered rainfall is likely in Yadadri-Bhongir, Jangaon, Siddipet, Hanmakonda, Warangal, Mancherial, Peddapalli, Karimnagar and Bhupalapally districts.

In Hyderabad, dry weather is expected until afternoon, followed by scattered heavy rainfall and intense thunderstorms from afternoon through midnight.

On September 11 (Thursday), intense rainfall in parts of Hyderabad brought the city to a halt, with commuters stranded on waterlogged roads in LB Nagar, Hayathnagar and several other areas. National Highway-65, connecting Hyderabad and Vijayawada, also faced severe traffic congestion.

East Hyderabad reported extreme downpour, with Hayathnagar recording 115 mm of rainfall, while the rest of the city received widespread moderate showers.

Meanwhile, Karimnagar, Siddipet, Hanmakonda, Jangaon, Yadadri-Bhongir, Rangareddy, Medak and Kamareddy districts recorded extreme rainfall, with a few locations receiving 170–220 mm.

Late Thursday night, the India Meteorological Department issued a yellow warning for the state as rains lashed Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Medak, Malkajgiri, Nagarkurnool, Nizamabad, Sangareddy and Siddipet districts.

The Met Department has forecast heavy rains over the next four days as an upper-air cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal intensifies into a low-pressure system.