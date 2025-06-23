Hyderabad Weather Update: Rain, Thunderstorms Till June 26

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has predicted rains in various districts of Telangana, including the capital city, till June 26. According to the weather department, thunderstorms, lightning, squalls, and gusty winds are expected in the region till Thursday.

Thunderstorm Alert: All Districts to be Affected

The IMD has forecasted thunderstorms in all districts of Telangana. Weather enthusiast T. Balaji has also predicted scattered moderate rains in West, North, and East Telangana districts during the evening to midnight. He further predicted light to moderate rain spells in Hyderabad during the evening to night.

IMD Prediction for Hyderabad

For the city, the weather department has forecasted rain or drizzle accompanied by gusty winds till June 26. On Monday, Hyderabad woke up to a cloudy sky, and a yellow alert has been issued by the IMD.

Stay Prepared for the Rainy Spell

Residents are advised to stay updated with the latest weather forecast and be prepared for the rainy spell. The IMD will continue to monitor the weather conditions and issue updates accordingly.

Latest Weather Update:

Valid till: June 26

Districts affected: All districts of Telangana

Weather conditions: Rains, thunderstorms, lightning, squalls, and gusty winds