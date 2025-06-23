YS Jagan Named in Death Case: YSRCP Alleges Political Witch-Hunt Under Red Book Rule

In a desperate attempt to divert public attention from the crises the state has been facing and to hamper the popularity of YSRCP supremo Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, the TDP-led state government has filed an illegal case against the former Chief Minister in connection with the death of a man in Palnadu district.

When news emerged of a man dying during Y.S. Jagan’s visit to Rentapalla village on June 18, Guntur SP Satish Kumar clarified that the deceased, Singayya, had died after coming under the wheels of an unauthorized car. However, on June 22 (Sunday), the police officer changed his statement and claimed that former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, YSRCP Rajya Sabha MP Y.V. Subba Reddy, former Ministers Perni Nani and Vidadala Rajini, along with car driver Ramana Reddy – a government employee from the Armed Reserve Force – had been named as accused in the case after verifying CCTV footage and drone visuals. The sections in the case were changed to BNS 105 and 49.

The change in the SP’s statement is being viewed as clear evidence of the pressure the Chandrababu Naidu government is exerting on police officers. Satish Kumar, in the presence of Guntur IG Sarvashrestha Tripathi, had earlier stated that Singayya died after being hit by an unauthorized car bearing the number AP 26 CE 0001. Even media outlets known to support the TDP reported that a Tata Safari had struck the 53-year-old man.

Pointing to the sharp reversal in statements, YSRCP leaders have accused the TDP government of targeting the party president in a bid to curtail his growing popularity. They questioned why the TDP government has not been named Accused No.1 in Singayya’s death, given its failure to provide adequate security during Y.S. Jagan’s tour.

YSRCP leaders highlighted that the police had been informed well in advance about the former Chief Minister’s visit to Rentapalla village to console the family of YSRCP worker Nagamalleshwara Rao, who had died by suicide due to alleged police harassment.

Despite Jagan being a public figure with Z+ category security, there were reportedly no police rope parties or pilot vehicles during his visit. In a viral video, a youngster can be seen on the bonnet of Y.S. Jagan’s car with a poster, underscoring the lack of security during such a high-profile tour.

This is not the first instance of a security breach. Y.S. Jagan’s visits to various regions of Andhra Pradesh have repeatedly been marred by lapses. During the YSRCP president’s visit to Podili in Prakasam district, suspected TDP workers allegedly pelted stones and shoes at his convoy. A police officer and a few others were injured in the incident. During his visit to Anantapur, his helicopter came under attack, resulting in a broken windshield. Y.S. Jagan was forced to take the road route at the last minute.

The filing of a case against the former Chief Minister is widely being seen as a politically motivated move by the TDP government as part of its Red Book governance strategy in the state.