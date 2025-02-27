Hyderabad Schools Reduce Timings for Ramzan Observance!

As the holy month of Ramzan approaches, several schools in Hyderabad have decided to reduce their working hours, even though there is no official directive from the government. Many educational institutions are making this decision independently, considering the convenience of students and staff during the fasting period.

Revised School Timings During Ramzan

Starting March 3, some schools in Hyderabad will operate only until 1:00 pm. Yahya Syed Viqaruddin, director of SV International School in Rajendra Nagar, stated that his institution is likely to conclude classes by 12:30 pm to accommodate the needs of students and faculty during Ramzan.

Similarly, another school in the same locality has revised its schedule, starting at 7:30 am and ending at 1:00 pm, though no official reason was provided for the change. Several other minority-managed schools in Hyderabad are also expected to adopt shorter working hours during the holy month.

Government’s Relaxation for Muslim Employees

Earlier, the Telangana government granted Muslim employees permission to leave offices and schools an hour early during Ramzan. This relaxation will be in effect from March 2 to March 31, 2025, allowing them to leave by 4:00 pm.

Moon Sighting and the Start of Ramzan

Meanwhile, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee of Sadar Majlis-e-Ulama-e-Deccan, commonly known as the Moon Sighting Committee, will convene to determine the official start date of Ramzan in India. The holy month is expected to begin on either March 1 or 2, depending on the sighting of the crescent moon.

As Hyderabad prepares for Ramzan, schools are also making necessary adjustments to their schedules to ensure a comfortable learning environment during this sacred period.