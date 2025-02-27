Top Hyderabad Events to Attend this March 2025
Hyderabad is full of exciting events in March, offering something for everyone—whether it's a colorful festival, an adventurous day out, or a live performance. Here's your ultimate guide to the best events happening in the city this March.
Holi Hai 6.0 – The Biggest Colour Festival in Hyderabad
Holi Hai 6.0 is back with an amazing all-day celebration filled with color, music, and live performances. Held at Boulder Hills, this festival features Bollywood tunes mixed with EDM, along with top DJs, vibrant decorations, and a festive atmosphere that you won’t want to miss.
When: March 14, 2025, from 8:00 AM
Where: Boulder Hills, Hyderabad
Price: Rs. 799 and up
RadhaKrishn Holi Utsav – Vrindavan-Inspired Holi Celebration
Experience the spirit of Vrindavan’s Holi in Hyderabad for the first time! The RadhaKrishn Holi Utsav brings the charm of Krishna's festival to the city with traditional colors, devotional music, live performances, and over 20 attractions that bring the essence of Holi to life.
When: March 14, 2025, from 9:00 AM
Where: Peoples Plaza, Hyderabad
Price: Rs. 199 and up
Gaurav Kapoor Live – Stand-Up Comedy in Hyderabad
Get ready for an evening full of laughter with Gaurav Kapoor, a comedian known for his quick wit and relatable humor. His stand-up show promises to keep you entertained with his sharp observations and funny stories.
When: March 2 – April 27, 2025
Where: Shilpakala Vedika, Hyderabad
Price: Rs. 799 and up
Hamleys Play – A Wonderland for Kids
Hamleys Play at Inorbit Mall is a perfect event for children to explore creativity, adventure, and fun. With engaging activities, this interactive play zone is sure to keep the little ones entertained.
When: February 27 – March 21, 2025
Where: Inorbit Mall, Hyderabad
Price: Rs. 600 and up
Ananthagiri Camping – A Night Under the Stars
If you love nature and adventure, Ananthagiri Hills offers a peaceful escape with a camping experience surrounded by lush landscapes. Enjoy bonfires, outdoor games, and a clear sky full of stars for a relaxing weekend getaway.
When: March 1 – April 12, 2025
Where: Srukar Camping, Ananthagiri Hills, Vikarabad
Price: Rs. 1,299 and up
Sunset Kayaking – Paddle Into the Evening Glow
Kayak on the serene waters of Durgam Cheruvu, where you can paddle into the beautiful sunset and enjoy some of the best views in Hyderabad. It’s a perfect way to relax and connect with nature.
When: March 1 – March 30, 2025, at 4:30 PM
Where: Durgam Cheruvu, Hyderabad
Price: Rs. 1,250
Couples' Art Workshop – Paint, Sip, and Connect
If you’re looking for a fun and creative date, the Couples’ Art Workshop is a perfect choice. You can paint, listen to music, and enjoy a relaxed, hands-on artistic experience.
When: February 27 – May 4, 2025, at 2:00 PM
Where: Trailing Ivy Cafe, Hyderabad
Price: Rs. 1,299
With so many events happening, there’s no shortage of fun things to do in Hyderabad this March!