Top Hyderabad Events to Attend this March 2025

Hyderabad is full of exciting events in March, offering something for everyone—whether it's a colorful festival, an adventurous day out, or a live performance. Here's your ultimate guide to the best events happening in the city this March.

Holi Hai 6.0 – The Biggest Colour Festival in Hyderabad

Holi Hai 6.0 is back with an amazing all-day celebration filled with color, music, and live performances. Held at Boulder Hills, this festival features Bollywood tunes mixed with EDM, along with top DJs, vibrant decorations, and a festive atmosphere that you won’t want to miss.

When: March 14, 2025, from 8:00 AM

Where: Boulder Hills, Hyderabad

Price: Rs. 799 and up

RadhaKrishn Holi Utsav – Vrindavan-Inspired Holi Celebration

Experience the spirit of Vrindavan’s Holi in Hyderabad for the first time! The RadhaKrishn Holi Utsav brings the charm of Krishna's festival to the city with traditional colors, devotional music, live performances, and over 20 attractions that bring the essence of Holi to life.

When: March 14, 2025, from 9:00 AM

Where: Peoples Plaza, Hyderabad

Price: Rs. 199 and up

Gaurav Kapoor Live – Stand-Up Comedy in Hyderabad

Get ready for an evening full of laughter with Gaurav Kapoor, a comedian known for his quick wit and relatable humor. His stand-up show promises to keep you entertained with his sharp observations and funny stories.

When: March 2 – April 27, 2025

Where: Shilpakala Vedika, Hyderabad

Price: Rs. 799 and up

Hamleys Play – A Wonderland for Kids

Hamleys Play at Inorbit Mall is a perfect event for children to explore creativity, adventure, and fun. With engaging activities, this interactive play zone is sure to keep the little ones entertained.

When: February 27 – March 21, 2025

Where: Inorbit Mall, Hyderabad

Price: Rs. 600 and up

Ananthagiri Camping – A Night Under the Stars

If you love nature and adventure, Ananthagiri Hills offers a peaceful escape with a camping experience surrounded by lush landscapes. Enjoy bonfires, outdoor games, and a clear sky full of stars for a relaxing weekend getaway.

When: March 1 – April 12, 2025

Where: Srukar Camping, Ananthagiri Hills, Vikarabad

Price: Rs. 1,299 and up

Sunset Kayaking – Paddle Into the Evening Glow

Kayak on the serene waters of Durgam Cheruvu, where you can paddle into the beautiful sunset and enjoy some of the best views in Hyderabad. It’s a perfect way to relax and connect with nature.

When: March 1 – March 30, 2025, at 4:30 PM

Where: Durgam Cheruvu, Hyderabad

Price: Rs. 1,250

Couples' Art Workshop – Paint, Sip, and Connect

If you’re looking for a fun and creative date, the Couples’ Art Workshop is a perfect choice. You can paint, listen to music, and enjoy a relaxed, hands-on artistic experience.

When: February 27 – May 4, 2025, at 2:00 PM

Where: Trailing Ivy Cafe, Hyderabad

Price: Rs. 1,299

With so many events happening, there’s no shortage of fun things to do in Hyderabad this March!