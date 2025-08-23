Hyderabad Sahasra Murder: Class 10 Boy Addicted to Crime Shows Killed 11-Year-Old Over Cricket Bat

Six days after the murder of Sahasra, an 11-year-old girl in Kukatpally, Hyderabad, police cracked the case and detained a Class 10 boy on Friday (August 22).

Revealing details of the investigation, Cyberabad Commissioner of Police (CP) Avinash Mohanty shared shocking findings about the teenager accused in the crime.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that the boy, who lived in the building next to Sahasra’s penthouse, had hatched a plan a month earlier to steal a cricket bat.

The bat belonged to Sahasra’s brother. Reports suggest the accused and Sahasra’s brother had clashed in the past over the bat.

The 14-year-old boy even wrote down a detailed plan of the theft on a piece of paper before breaking into Sahasra’s house when no one was around.

When Sahasra caught him inside, she called out for help. The teenager then pushed her and stabbed her 21 times before fleeing the scene.

The brutal crime occurred on August 18. Police said they found no clues for the first three days as the boy had fled with the knife and washed his blood-stained clothes. However, police have sent the clothes to the forensics department for further investigation.

When his mother grew suspicious, he promised her he had no role in the crime.

During questioning, police learned the teenager was addicted to crime series on OTT platforms. Inspired by these shows, he plotted the theft and even prepared an escape plan.

Acknowledging the case’s complexity, CP Mohanty said five teams were deployed to track down the accused. The motive behind the crime was not clear for the first few days. This is a typical case where there was no technical evidence, he explained. "A breakthrough was achieved through very painstaking detective work," he added.

During the investigation, the boy informed the police that he decided to steal the bat as his family could not afford to buy him one. He told the police that his father did not have a job, while his mother made a meagre income. The family was under severe financial stress as they also had to afford his two older sisters' education.

Cyberabad police have shifted the 14-year-old boy to a juvenile home.

Meanwhile, Sahasra’s family remains devastated. Her father demanded the boy be tried as an adult, stressing, “He acted like an adult and ruthlessly murdered my daughter. Her soul will rest in peace only if he is hanged.”

In a shocking revelation, the father also said the accused had consoled his younger son after killing Sahasra.

In the aftermath, police urged parents to monitor their children’s online activities and remain vigilant about the content they consume on social media platforms.