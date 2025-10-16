Hyderabad Real Estate Boom: Housing Sales Rise by 53%

Hyderabad recorded a sharp 53% rise in housing sales during the July–September 2025 quarter, according to a report by real estate consultancy PropTiger.

Among India’s top eight cities, Hyderabad ranked second in terms of percentage growth, while Chennai topped the list with a massive 120% surge in sales during the same period.

In Hyderabad, 17,658 housing units were sold in the third quarter of FY2025, up from 11,564 units a year earlier. Although Chennai’s total sales volume was lower, it saw 7,862 units sold compared to 3,560 units last year — marking the highest growth rate among major cities.

The report covered data from eight key markets — Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), and Pune.

Overall, housing sales across these cities dipped 1% year-on-year, from 96,544 units in Q3 FY2024 to 95,547 units this quarter. The decline was primarily driven by weaker demand in Mumbai, Pune, and Delhi-NCR.

While sales volumes have stabilized, the total value of properties sold jumped 14% to ₹1.52 lakh crore during the quarter.

Onkar Shetye, Executive Director of Aurum PropTech, which owns PropTiger, said the Indian housing market is now “transitioning from a broad-based, volume-led recovery to a more mature, value-driven phase of growth.”

City-wise, MMR saw a 22% drop in sales with 23,334 units sold, down from 30,010 last year. Pune recorded a 28% decline, selling 12,990 units compared to 18,004 earlier, while Delhi-NCR saw a 21% fall to 7,961 units.

Shetye added that stable interest rates and policy measures such as the recent GST cut on cement have supported developer confidence despite rising input costs.

“We are optimistic about the upcoming festive quarter,” he said. “It will be a key test of the market’s ability to sustain growth while tackling affordability challenges, especially in the mid and entry-level segments.”

Meanwhile, new housing launches fell 5% across India, but Hyderabad bucked the trend with a 47% jump. The city saw 12,530 new units launched this quarter, up from 8,546 a year ago.