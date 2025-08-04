Hyderabad Rains - Sudden Downpour Soaks City

A surprise spell of heavy rain drenched Hyderabad on Monday afternoon, catching many residents off guard. Banjara Hills recorded a staggering 74.5 mm of rainfall in just two hours, the highest in the city for the day, according to data from the Telangana Development Planning Society (TGDPS).

The downpour, accompanied by thunder and dark skies, brought much-needed respite from the prolonged dry spell. Residents were seen pausing their routines to watch the dramatic shift in weather, while several commuters were forced to take temporary shelter under metro pillars and shopfronts as roads turned slippery and waterlogged.

Area-Wise Rainfall

Among the other areas that recorded significant rainfall as of 4 p.m. were Mehdipatnam (53.3 mm), Srinagar Colony (50.8 mm), Jubilee Hills (46.8 mm), Yousufguda (39.5 mm), Khairatabad (36.3 mm), Ameerpet (34.8 mm), and Kukatpally (34.5 mm). Localities like Asifnagar, Kapra, Attapur, Falaknuma, Neredmet, Moosapet, AS Rao Nagar, Mallapur, Goshamahal, and Uppal also saw moderate rain, ranging from 14 to 31 mm.

Traffic disruptions and waterlogging were reported from low-lying areas in Banjara Hills and Jubilee Hills, where the stormwater drainage systems struggled to cope with the sudden influx of water. Motorists had to navigate through slow-moving traffic, while pedestrians waded through ankle-deep water in some parts of the city.

In its latest bulletin, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted light to moderate rain or thundershowers, accompanied by gusty winds, for Hyderabad and surrounding districts over the next 48 hours. Authorities have urged residents to stay alert and avoid venturing out during intense spells.