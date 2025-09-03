Hyderabad Rains: IMD Issues Seven-Day Weather Warning in Telangana

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a seven-day weather bulletin for Telangana, warning of heavy rainfall, thunderstorms with lightning, and gusty winds across several districts, including Hyderabad, over the coming week.

Day 1 (Sept 3 – Sept 4):

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are expected in many parts of Telangana. Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in districts including Adilabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jagityal, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Karimnagar, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mahabubabad, Mancherial, Mulugu, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Peddapalli, and Rajanna Sircilla.

Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are likely across all districts.

Day 2 (Sept 4 – Sept 5):

Hyderabad and surrounding districts are on alert for thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph). The warning also covers Hanumakonda, Jogulamba Gadwal, Kamareddy, Medak, Mulugu, Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, Wanaparthy, and Warangal.

Strong surface winds are expected in Jangaon, Khammam, Nalgonda, Siddipet, Suryapet, and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri.

Day 3 (Sept 5 – Sept 6):

The thunderstorm threat continues, with lightning and strong winds forecast in Hyderabad, Medak, Nirmal, Mahabubnagar, Nalgonda, and Rangareddy. Gusts may reach 30–40 kmph, posing risks of uprooted trees and local disruptions.

Day 4 & Day 5 (Sept 6 – Sept 8):

Widespread light to moderate rains expected. Thunderstorms with lightning and winds will persist across several districts, including Hyderabad, with IMD maintaining a cautionary warning.

Day 6 & Day 7 (Sept 8 – Sept 10):

Rains will reduce in intensity, with only light to moderate showers predicted in parts of Telangana. IMD has not issued any major warnings for these days.

Hyderabad is expected to experience thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds on multiple days (Sept 4, 5, and 6). Residents have been advised to stay alert, particularly during evening hours when thunderstorms are more likely. Commuters should prepare for traffic disruptions, waterlogging, and slippery roads.

With thunderstorms persisting through the week, Telangana, especially Hyderabad, is bracing for a spell of unstable weather that could affect daily life and transport.