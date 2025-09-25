Hyderabad Rains Force Bathukamma Guinness World Record Event to September 29

The Telangana government has rescheduled the Guinness World Record–oriented Bathukamma festival to September 29, and also changed the venue to Saroornagar Stadium from LB Stadium.

Originally slated for September 28, the event was postponed amid forecasts of heavy rain and concerns over crowd management. With the revised plan, organizers aim to host a grand celebration featuring around 10,000 women and a 60-foot Bathukamma, billed to be the tallest ever built for the festival.

The nine-day festival, which began on September 21 and culminates in Saddula Bathukamma on September 30, holds deep cultural significance. It celebrates life, womanhood, and community spirit, with women arranging stacks of seasonal flowers in concentric patterns and offering prayers at the close of each day.

The state’s objective is ambitious: to surpass a record set during Onam 2023 in Kerala, where 7,027 women danced in synchrony during the Thiruvathira celebration.

The government’s decision comes as a relief to both organizers and participants, offering more certainty amid weather-related disruptions. The shift underscores the administration’s commitment to preserving this cultural event while ensuring safety and maximizing attendance.