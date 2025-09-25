September 26 Bank Holiday or not?

With the festive season ongoing in India, most individuals wonder if September 26, 2025, will be a bank holiday. Banks usually close on festivals such as Dussehra, Durga Puja, and Diwali. Customers, therefore, want to be sure about bank timings in advance.

September 26, 2025: Bank Holiday or Not?

September 26, 2025, is not a national holiday, state holiday, or major festival in most regions of India. It is a normal working day, a Friday, and banking activities like cash deposits, withdrawals, cheque clearances, and net banking will run as usual.

Where Banks Will Remain Closed

West Bengal (some districts): Some banks in Kolkata and surrounding areas might have limited closures due to advanced Durga Puja holidays, since state government offices and schools have already declared holidays. The customers are requested to verify with the local branches.

Assam & Odisha (some areas): Some banks might have limited timings due to regional-level Puja events, but these are local-level holidays and not across the country.

Where Banks Will Remain Open

Banks will function as usual in the following regions and states:

Maharashtra, Gujarat, Punjab, Haryana, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, and the majority of India.

Forthcoming Bank Holidays in September–October 2025

Mahalaya Amavasya (September 27, 2025): Banks in the eastern states and West Bengal might stay shut.

Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti (October 2, 2025): A bank holiday across the country.

Vijayadashami / Dussehra (October 2, 2025, in most states, variations in some regions).

Diwali (October 20, 2025): India's banks will be closed.

Conclusion

There is no bank holiday on September 26, 2025, in India, and bank services will be operational in the majority of Indian states. Limited closures might only be seen in a few eastern regions of India due to premature Durga Puja preparations. For smooth banking, it is recommended that customers contact their local branch, particularly if they are based in West Bengal or the northeast states.

Also read: Shardiya Navratri 2025 Day 5: Significance, Puja Vidhi, and Story of Skandamata