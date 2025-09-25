Diwali Holidays 2025: Telangana, AP, Karnataka, Maharashtra Holidays List

The festive season is set to bring cheer to students and parents across India, as schools prepare to close for extended holidays ahead of Diwali. With official notifications from education boards and state governments, families now have clarity on when schools will shut and when classes will resume.

Maharashtra Holiday Calendar

According to the Maharashtra Board’s School Holiday List 2025, schools in the state will remain closed on October 2 (Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti and Vijayadashami), October 21 (Diwali Amavasya and Lakshmi Pujan), and October 22 (Diwali). These official breaks give students and teachers much-needed time off during the festive season, while also helping families plan trips, festive gatherings, and vacations.

Holiday Schedules Across States

Holiday schedules, however, differ across states. Here’s how schools are planning closures and reopenings:

Andhra Pradesh: Schools to reopen on October 3.

Karnataka: Students get the longest festive break — 17 days, from September 20 to October 6.

Telangana: Schools remain shut for 13 days, from September 21 to October 3.

Rajasthan: Schools to close for 12 days, between October 13 and 24.

Chhattisgarh: Extended holidays until October 27.

Jharkhand: Schools will resume on October 6 after a festive break.

Bihar (Private Schools): Vacations span 6–9 days, between September 27 and October 5, with reopening dates varying by institution.

Planning Around the Break

The variation in school calendars across states reflects regional festival observances and state-level education policies. While Maharashtra aligns holidays with both national events and Diwali festivities, states like Karnataka and Telangana are offering notably longer breaks, giving students extra time for celebrations and travel.

Education experts note that these breaks are not just a cultural necessity but also an opportunity for schools to balance academic schedules while maintaining student well-being. For families, it’s a chance to plan vacations, reconnect with relatives, or engage in community celebrations.

Advisory for Parents and Students

Parents are advised to confirm the exact holiday schedule directly with schools, as private institutions may follow slightly different calendars from state boards. Regular updates from state education departments will also help avoid confusion about reopening dates.

With Diwali just around the corner, this year’s festive season promises to bring not only lights and celebrations but also an extended period of rest and joy for students across the country.