Hyderabad Rains Alert: IMD Warns of Thunderstorms in Telangana This Week

The India Meteorological Centre has warned of heavy rainfall in several parts of Telangana for the next seven days.

According to the seven-day weather bulletin released by the Meteorological Centre, Hyderabad, light to moderate rain or thundershowers are expected at many places across Telangana from September 11 to 17. However, several districts are set to receive heavy rainfall accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (30–40 kmph) at isolated locations on different days.

7-Day Rainfall Warning

Day 1 (Sept 11–12): Heavy rainfall is very likely in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Rajanna Sircilla, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mahabubabad, Siddipet, Medak, Kamareddy, Nagarkurnool, and Rangareddy. Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds are expected across all districts.

Day 2 (Sept 12–13): Heavy rainfall is forecast for Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Suryapet, and Mahabubabad.

Day 3 (Sept 13–14): Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Rangareddy, and Hyderabad are likely to witness heavy showers with thunderstorms.

Day 4 (Sept 14–15): Heavy rainfall is expected in Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, and Narayanpet.

Day 5 (Sept 15–16): Light to moderate rain or thundershowers likely at many places, with a reduced intensity of heavy rainfall.

Day 6 & 7 (Sept 16–18): Light to moderate rain expected at a few places in Telangana. No heavy rainfall warning has been issued.

Hyderabad Outlook

The city is set to experience frequent spells of rain through the week, with the heaviest showers expected between September 13 and 15. On these days, thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds are forecast, and citizens have been advised to prepare for traffic disruptions, waterlogging, and power outages.

On September 11 (Thursday), scattered intense storm is expected in Kukatpally, Miyapur, Serlingampally, Qutbullapur, Patancheru, RC Puram, Kondapur, Tolichowki, Shaikpet, Mehdipatnam, Attapur, Ameerpet, Khairtabad, Jubliee Hills, Rajendranagar, Manikonda and Golkonda.