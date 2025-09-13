Hyderabad Rain Alert: IMD Issues Orange Alert in Five Telangana Districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for select districts in Telangana and a yellow warning for several others.

Under the influence of an upper air circulation, heavy rains are forecast across parts of Telangana on Saturday (September 13). The Met Department has issued an orange alert for Nirmal, Nizamabad, Sangareddy, Medak, and Kamareddy districts.

Additionally, 19 districts are on yellow alert, with the likelihood of heavy rainfall. With the circulation expected to intensify and develop into a Low-Pressure Area over the Bay of Bengal, rains may strengthen further. In this backdrop, the IMD has predicted showers in parts of Telangana, including Hyderabad, on Sunday as well.

Weather experts have also cautioned about scattered severe thunderstorms across northern, western, and central districts including Adilabad, Asifabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Jagitial, Mancherial, Peddapalli, Kamareddy, Sircilla, Medak, Siddipet, Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Rangareddy, and Yadadri-Bhongir.

In Hyderabad, scattered intense thunderstorms are expected from afternoon to night, with rainfall likely to remain localized, leaving some areas without showers. The IMD has also warned of gusty winds reaching speeds of 30–40 km per hour.

According to the Meteorological Centre in Hyderabad, Telangana received widespread rainfall in the 24 hours ending 8.30 am on September 13. The heaviest rainfall was reported in Nizamabad, Nagarkurnool, and Mancherial, with top readings of 9 cm. Most other districts recorded moderate rainfall between 2–6 cm. The report confirmed that the Southwest monsoon remains normal over Telangana.