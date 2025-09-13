Mirai Day 1 Box Office: Teja Sajja Breaks Own Record with Massive Earnings

Teja Sajja’s latest release, ‘Mirai’, is creating waves at the box office, grossing Rs 27.20 crore on its opening day, according to a recent tweet by the actor. Released on September 12, the film has become the highest-grossing movie of his career, surpassing the opening-day record of his 2024 release ‘HanuMan’, which had earned Rs 8 crore on its debut.

Directed by Karthik Gattamneni, the fantasy-action drama stars Teja Sajja, Manchu Manoj, and Ritika Nayak, with notable performances from Jagapathi Babu, Shriya Saran, and Jayaram in key roles. Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad under People Media Factory, the film has been praised for its ambitious storytelling and high production values.

Early reports show that ‘Mirai’ recorded 68.59% occupancy in Telugu and 10.86% in Hindi on its opening day, reflecting strong audience interest, particularly in Telugu-speaking regions. Industry analysts expect the film to continue its robust run over the first weekend and beyond.