Mirai OTT Release: Teja Sajja’s Superhero Film to Stream on JioHotstar in November

After the blockbuster success of HanuMan, Telugu star Teja Sajja is back with another superhero spectacle — Mirai. Directed by Karthik Ghattamaneni, the film promises a grand big-screen fantasy adventure packed with VFX-heavy action and mythological undertones.

What Is Mirai About?

The story of Mirai revolves around a mystical celestial staff, a divine weapon that awakens only when destiny demands it. Teja Sajja plays a reluctant hero chosen to wield this power, rising to protect humanity from dark forces.

The film also features Shriya Saran, Jayaram, and Jagapathi Babu in key roles, while Manchu Manoj takes on the role of the antagonist who challenges Sajja’s hero.

Theatrical Release Date

Originally slated for release on September 5, the film was delayed by a week to allow more time for its extensive VFX work. Mirai finally hit theatres on September 12, releasing in eight languages including Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. The film is available in both 2D and 3D formats.

When Will Mirai Release on OTT?

Industry insiders confirm that JioHotstar has acquired the digital streaming rights for Mirai. Following its theatrical run, the film is expected to make its OTT debut around eight weeks after release, which means fans can start streaming it by early November 2025.