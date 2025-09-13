Lakshya Sen Profile: Hong Kong Open Star’s Net Worth, Parents, Girlfriend, and More in 2025

Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen has once again grabbed the spotlight after storming into the finals of the BWF Hong Kong Open 2025. The 23-year-old displayed nerves of steel to defeat world no. 3 Chou Tien Chen in straight games, 23-21, 22-20, securing his spot in the championship clash. With this victory, Lakshya has underlined his position as one of the brightest stars of Indian badminton.

Hong Kong Open 2025 Run

Sen’s current run in Hong Kong has been remarkable. He overcame fellow Indian HS Prannoy in the Round of 16, fought past Japan’s Kodai Naraoka in the pre-quarters, and edged Ayush Shetty in the quarterfinals before stunning Chou in the semis. This streak puts him on the cusp of winning his first major Super 500 title of the year.

Lakshya Sen:Early Life, Education and Family

Lakshya Sen was born on 16 August 2001 in Almora, Uttarakhand, into a family deeply rooted in badminton. His father, DK Sen, is a badminton coach, while his mother, Nirmala Sen, has supported his sporting journey from the beginning. His elder brother, Chirag Sen, is also a professional shuttler.

Sen studied at the Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy in Bengaluru, where his raw talent was polished into world-class ability. His early achievements included medals at the junior level, such as a bronze at the 2018 World Junior Championships and gold at the 2018 Asian Junior Championships.

Career Highlights So Far

Lakshya’s breakthrough year came in 2022 when he clinched the India Open title, secured a silver medal at the All England Open, and was part of the historic Thomas Cup-winning Indian team. He also won gold at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. Known for his aggressive shot-making and stamina, Sen has consistently challenged the world’s top players.

Lakshya Sen Net Worth 2025

As of 2025, Lakshya Sen’s estimated net worth is around ₹15–20 crore, driven by prize money, endorsements, and sponsorships. His partnerships with major sports brands have added to his earnings, alongside central contracts with the Badminton Association of India.

Personal Life and Girlfriend

Lakshya is known to keep his personal life private. While he has been linked to a few names casually on social media, there is no confirmed information about a girlfriend. For now, his primary focus remains firmly on his badminton career.

With youth on his side and a proven record against top seeds, Lakshya Sen is widely regarded as one of India’s best hopes for consistent success on the world stage, including the upcoming Olympic cycle. His Hong Kong Open final appearance is yet another reminder of his grit, determination, and ability to rise on big occasions.