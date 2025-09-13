WWE SmackDown Results Sep 12: Cody Rhodes Returns, Brock Lesnar Humiliates R-Truth With F-5

WWE SmackDown on September 12 delivered a powerful mix of high-voltage action, surprise returns, and memorable moments that left fans buzzing. The show opened with Brock Lesnar making a statement ahead of his WrestlePalooza showdown against John Cena. Before Lesnar could cut his promo, R-Truth, claiming to be Cena’s “Ron Cena” brother, interrupted in classic fashion.

Brock wasn’t amused. He delivered a devastating F-5 that not only knocked Truth out but also tore the front of Lesnar’s pants, revealing his blue underwear. Instead of retreating, Lesnar reacted with self-awareness and humor, causing the live audience to erupt in laughter. It was a rare moment that humanized the beast incarnate while still maintaining his intensity.

WWE Smackdown Results September 12, 2025:

Later in the evening, Drew McIntyre faced Randy Orton in an intense main event. Orton had McIntyre cornered for a punt kick, but a timely distraction allowed McIntyre to dodge and respond with multiple Claymore kicks, securing a pinfall victory. Just when it seemed like Orton would be battered further, the familiar theme music of Cody Rhodes rang out.

Rhodes returned with urgency, confronting McIntyre and saving Orton from a brutal ringside attack. Grabbing the mic, Rhodes issued a challenge, and he will face McIntyre at WrestlePalooza on September 20. It was a classic return moment, setting the stage for a marquee title match.

Other highlights included a strong performance by United States Champion Sami Zayn, who answered an open challenge with an emphatic Helluva Kick finish against Rey Fenix. The night also featured a chaotic women’s title segment, a standout rescue by Michin saving B-Fab, and updates on Charlotte Flair’s injury status.

Overall, SmackDown struck a fine balance between entertainment and build-up. Brock Lesnar’s unexpected humor with R-Truth gave fans something to laugh about, while Cody Rhodes’s return added the kind of emotional punch that raises anticipation for WrestlePalooza. The women’s division storylines moved forward with drama, and the men’s main event scene is clearly heating up. It was a night that kept viewers engaged from start to finish and set the stage for a blockbuster pay-per-view next week.