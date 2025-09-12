Ranbir Kapoor Quits Smoking, Drinking; Turns Vegetarian for Ramayana

Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor has given up smoking, alcohol, and even turned vegetarian, as part of a complete lifestyle transformation before stepping into the role of Lord Rama in Nitish Tiwari’s ambitious Ramayana. A recent video of the actor speaking about his decision has gone viral, drawing wide praise from fans.

Ranbir revealed that he has embraced yoga and meditation, stressing the importance of health and discipline. “I have quit cigarettes and alcohol. I have also adopted vegetarianism. By the time Ramayana begins, I want to give up bad habits permanently,” the actor said.

The actor’s decision has earned appreciation across social media, with many calling it a fitting preparation for playing a mythological role of such spiritual significance.

🚨 Ranbir Kapoor has given up smoking, drinking, and has even turned vegetarian — all in preparation for his role as Lord Ram in #Ramayana. A true embodiment of discipline and devotion. ✨🔥 pic.twitter.com/W5F3akrREK — Ramayana: The Epic (@RamayanaMovieHQ) September 7, 2025

About Ramayana, The Film

Ramayana, touted as India’s costliest film ever with an estimated budget of ₹4,000 crore, will be made in two parts. The magnum opus is being produced by Namit Malhotra and directed by Nitish Tiwari. The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana. Ravi Dubey has been cast as Lakshmana, while Sunny Deol will play Hanuman.

Music legends A.R. Rahman and Hans Zimmer are coming together for the soundtrack. The first part is slated for release during Diwali 2026, followed by the second part in Diwali 2027.

Meanwhile, Ranbir is also working on Love and War, a romantic drama directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, co-starring his wife Alia Bhatt. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on March 20, 2026.