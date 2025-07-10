Hyderabad Police Imposes 48-Hour Liquor Ban in View of Mahankali Festival

The Hyderabad Police Commissioner has issued an order that, in light of the upcoming Sree Ujjaini Mahankali Jathara, liquor shops in certain parts of Hyderabad will remain closed for 48 hours. The closure will take effect from 6 AM on July 13, 2025, until 6 AM on July 15, 2025.

A notification issued by the Hyderabad Police Commissioner, CV Anand, has confirmed that liquor sales will be prohibited in 11 police station areas within the city during this period. The affected police stations include:

Gandhinagar

Chilkalguda

Lallaguda

Warasiguda

Begumpet

Gopalapuram

Tukaramgate

Marredpally

Mahankali

Ramgopalpet

Monda Market

The decision has been made to ensure a peaceful and orderly celebration of the festival. The authorities are urging the public to cooperate and follow the guidelines in place during the religious event.