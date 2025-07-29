Hyderabad Land Auction: Rayadurgam Plot Sold at Rs 104 Crore per Acre

The Telangana government is once again set to conduct a major land auction in Hyderabad, which is expected to attract intense competition from real estate developers and investors. The Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) has announced the auction of 17 prime land parcels spread across two high-demand locations – Osman Sagar and Rayadurgam.

Hyderabad Land Auction: Rayadurgam Land Price Soars to Rs 104 Crore Per Acre

According to official information, a total of 46 acres divided into 13 plots will be put up for auction at Osman Sagar, while 20 acres comprising four plots are set to be sold in Rayadurgam. Among these, Rayadurgam lands have created a buzz as the government has fixed the maximum market value at a record-breaking Rs. 104 crore per acre. This translates to an astounding price of more than Rs. 2 lakh per square yard, making it one of the most expensive real estate zones in the city.

Applications for participating in the auction are being accepted until August 8, 2025. The tender evaluation and awarding process will be conducted on August 12. Given the strategic location and skyrocketing demand for premium land in Hyderabad, industry experts believe the auction could fetch even higher prices than expected.