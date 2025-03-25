Hyderabad Gears Up for Miss World Pageant 2025 from May 10-31

Hyderabad is preparing to host the prestigious Miss World pageant, with support from the state tourism department. The event, organized by the Miss World Organization, will take place from May 7 to May 31, culminating in the grand finale on May 31. The winners will meet with Governor Jishnu Dev Verma and Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on June 2, coinciding with the state formation day.

The event will bring together contestants, judges, and media representatives from 120 countries. Competitors will arrive on May 6 and 7, with the program officially starting at Gachibowli Stadium on May 10. The contestants will be divided into four groups and will embark on a tour of Telangana, visiting major landmarks such as the Charminar, Lad Bazaar, Chowmohalla Palace, Ramappa Temple, and Yadagiri Gutta. Other locations on the tour include Shilparamam, Tank Bund, and the Telangana Police Command Control Center.

The pageant’s key events include the Gachibowli Stadium games on May 17, followed by the talent finals at Shilpa Kala Vedika on May 22, head-to-head finals at the Indian School of Business on May 23, and the top model and fashion show finals on May 24. The Miss World finals will take place on May 31, marking the end of the month-long pageant.

The tourism department has made extensive arrangements for contestants and guests, ensuring a smooth and memorable experience. The Miss World event promises to be a grand celebration, showcasing the rich culture and beauty of Hyderabad while providing a platform for global talent.